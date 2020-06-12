PHOTOS: Hina Khan enjoys the weather as she goes out for a walk ahead of her workout session

Hina Khan never misses out on her workout sessions and her latest pictures on social media are proof. Check them out.

never fails to impress us whenever she posts something on social media. The actress who began her journey in the entertainment industry with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently considered one of the most popular celebs of the Indian television industry. Post her stint in the show, Hina’s fame rose to greater heights when she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the runner up. And that’s how her career eventually escalated further.

As of now, the Lines actress is enjoying her quarantine break and is spending quality time with her family members and grooming herself too. Hina is known to be an avid fitness lover and never misses out on her workout regimes. If you do not believe us then you should definitely have a look at the pictures that she keeps on sharing on her personal handle from time to time. Well, they surely dole out major fitness inspiration for others.

As we speak of this, the Hacked actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen going out for a walk ahead of her workout session within the confines of the society she resides in. Hina Khan looks like a bundle of joy as she flashes her beaming smile while posing for the camera. The actress is seen wearing a light blue tank top teamed up with a pair of matching camouflage pants. She also ties up her hair and puts on a black and white hairband. Hina often keeps on sharing similar pictures on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. The actress undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following all over the country.

Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the work front, Hina Khan had a stellar start this year as she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked co-starring Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar, and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. It was released in February this year and as expected, Hina has been appreciated for her amazing performance as Sameera Khanna. A few days back, a short film titled Smartphone featuring the actress was also released on a popular streaming platform that has received tremendous response from the audience. As of now, Hina is awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

