PHOTOS: Hina Khan exudes charm in yellow chikankari ethnic wear as she steps out in the city

Hina Khan smiled for the shutterbugs and also clicked selfies with fans. She was seen in the city

is a well-known actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry. She rose to fame with her debut serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is still popular as Akshara among the masses. She was recently seen in a music video Baarish Ban Jana with Shaheer Sheikh. The song received an overwhelming response from fans and had been trending on social media. Today, she was spotted in the city. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was looking stunning in an ethnic attire.

Hina opted for yellow chikankari kurta and white sharara. She kept her hair open and was not wearing any makeup. She accessorized her look with a heavy oxidized earrings and flat footwear. She was wearing a silver toned flat sandal. The actress was also a wearing mask and removed it after the shutterbugs insisted. She posed for them with a smile and also waved to them. Some of the fans were also spotted taking selfies with the actress.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The actress had lost her father sometime back. She was shooting in Kashmir when he passed away. Recently, she shared a no makeup selfie on her Instagram handle. As soon as she posted the picture, fans started gushing over it and dropped lovely comments. On the work front, the actress is active in music videos. She has not announced any new project. She was last seen in the film Hacked.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

