PHOTOS: Hina Khan flashes her captivating smile as she steps out in a breezy salwar kameez

It was only recently that stepped out of the Bigg Boss 14 house after having spent a few days there with the new contestants. The audience absolutely loved her stint in the show and the same goes for the other two ‘Toofani Seniors,’ Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. As for Hina, the actress received a warm welcome home from her loved ones and gave glimpses of the same on social media. Her ‘Sher Khan’ cake stole the show there!

Meanwhile, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has now been snapped by the paparazzi for the very first time after her exit from the Bigg Boss house. Hina looks ethereal in a breezy pink and white salwar kameez teamed up with a pair of matching moccasins. She opts for a nude makeup look and leaves her hair open. We cannot help but mention how the stunning diva flashes her captivating smile while posing for the camera. Seems like she is content about returning home too!

Check out the pictures below:

Prior to Bigg Boss season 14, Hina Khan last appeared in the show Naagin 5 in which she made a cameo appearance as the Adi Naagin alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. A few weeks earlier, Hina and Dheeraj Dhoopar also featured in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye. The audience was in awe of their amazing on-screen chemistry in the romantic song. However, many of Hina Khan’s fans were disappointed to know that she played only a short-lived role in the supernatural drama.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

