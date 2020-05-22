PHOTOS: Hina Khan gets rid of her quarantine blues by indulging in a Barre Pilates session

Hina Khan has recently given a glimpse of her Barre Pilates session on social media. Check out the pictures of the Hacked actress.

has a massive fan following on social media and the actress is frequently active on the same. The Hacked star keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on her personal handles thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. Nonetheless, actress definitely has carved a niche for herself in the Indian television industry and hence the huge fan base. Hina who began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now a household name in India.

The Lines actress is also known to be an avid fitness lover who takes care of her physique every day. Hina has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram which prove the same. She indulges in a Barre Pilates session while basking in the glow of sunlight the glimpse of which has been shared with her fans. The actress looks pretty as she is seen clad in pink and white athleisure. She also ties a multicolored hair band that matches her entire look.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone that has been released in a popular streaming platform a few days back. She is seen in a completely de-glam avatar in the same. Before this, the actress officially ventured into the Bollywood film industry earlier this year with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

