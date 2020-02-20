PHOTOS: Hina Khan gets us high on fashion & dons a unique attire at Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's screening

Hina Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Check out her pictures.

If there is one actress who has been able to make a mark for herself in the Indian Telly Town within a short span of time, it is definitely . The stunning beauty initially rose to fame when portrayed the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, she got her biggest breakthrough with the eleventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss wherein she was declared as the runner up and the rest is history!

As we speak of this, Hina Khan has been snapped by the paparazzi a little while back as she attended the screening of Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actress gets us high on fashion as she teams up the traditional kurta with a pair of unique U – shaped palazzos and black casual shoes. Hina left her hair open and as usual, her makeup game was on point. The Hacked actress also smiled back at the shutterbugs while getting clicked.

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina recently made her grand entry into Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She has been highly appreciated for her stellar performance in the horror flick. Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the movie is scheduled to be released on February 21, 2020, and is going to lock horns with Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal of Uri fame. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

