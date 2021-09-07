PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks ‘breathtaking’ in white chikankari kurti as she sends love to fans in her new post

Hina Khan is among the most popular celebs on social media and has a massive fan following on social media. The actress has shared a picture on social media in which she has shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a white chicken Kari Kurti. She has paired the look with a silver oxidized necklace, bangles, and a nose pin.

Hina Khan has shared charming pictures of herself on social media in traditional attire. She has sported a beautiful chikan work kurti, along with stylish silverwork jewelry. Her hair is straightened and her expressions are killer. She is seen comfortably seated near a window. She shared in the post caption, “Sending Love.”

See post here-

She has received a lot of comments and appreciation for her post. Actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “My Gosh ya !!! Breathtaking”. Her fans also dropped heart and love emoticons, as they wrote, “beautiful”, “gorgeous”, “amazing mam” and other comments.

The actress has recently shared a Twitter post for the fans of her late friend Sidharth Shukla. She told them to be strong. She tweeted, “I am so sorry, I am so sorry, I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts. I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers. Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride.. He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side..Duas”