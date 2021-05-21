PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks breathtakingly gorgeous in black sequin top and leather trousers

Television actress Hina Khan is known for her fashion sense. She has admitted also that she loves to get dolled up

Actress is a fashion icon of the television industry. She never fails to impress fans with her impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram is filled with her photoshoots. She has been an inspiration for many. The actress rose to fame from her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her iconic role ‘Akshara’ is still fresh in the minds of the people. The actress has been part of many shows and impressed people with her acting. Well, she is also a wonderful singer.

Recently, we got a hand on her pictures in which she is looking breathtakingly beautiful. She is seen wearing a black coloured shimmery top and paired it with leather trousers. Her makeup is also on point. She has opted for bold makeup with nude lip colour. For hair, she opted for a side partition. The actress is looking very beautiful. She already has flawless skin and it is so visible in the pictures. Recently, she had also shared pictures of her wearing a brown and cream shade striped off-shoulder top.

To note, she was recently seen in a music video titled Patthar Wargi. The song features Tanmay Ssingh and it is an emotional track.

Take a look here at pictures:

Earlier, in the day she had shared a throwback video of her father. Today is the first month death anniversary of her father’s death. In the video, she is seen singing the song ‘Aane Wala Pal’ with her father, and then later on the whole family joins her. The actress’s father passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Hina Khan posts an old video of her singing with her late father: It’s exactly been one month Dad; We miss you

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×