PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks every bit of a diva as she slays in a white pantsuit and we love her boss lady vibes

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

Of late, has been busy with the promotions of her Bollywood debut film- Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked and now that the film has hit the screens, Hina Khan is finally enjoying some time off before she hops onto her next project. We all know that Hina Khan’s wardrobe during the promotions of Hacked was super fashionable and today, Hina Khan introduced her fans to another chic look wherein she is seen nailing a white pantsuit look and giving us major boss lady vibes.

Now we all know that Hina Khan was part of Bigg Boss and during the thirteenth season, Hina Khan has made an appearance on the show several time. From promoting her song with Priyank Sharma to promoting Hacked, Hina Khan has entered the house to play interesting tasks with the gharwale and during a recent interview, when Hina Khan was asked about the show, she had said that the 13th season is crazy. “This season is crazy but I always feel we should not really blame the celebrities inside the house because they are being allowed to do that. I also don’t blame the makers and creators because that’s their format. They have given this liberty to push, hit and abuse people in this season. It wasn’t there in my season,” shared Hina.

Also, Hina shared that the makers of Bigg Boss are giving people what they want to watch. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, after almost four months, the show will witness its finale on February 15, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More