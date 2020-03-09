PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks stunning in an Indo Western outfit as she attends an award function

Hina Khan grabs the attention in an Indo-Western outfit as she attends an award function on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020. Check out their pictures.

If there is one actress who has been reaching the peaks of fame of late, it is . The actress initially rose to fame when she portrayed the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After that, she took part in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in which she emerged as the second runner up. Who would have known that the pretty lady would one day become a known face in the world of entertainment and glamour!

In the midst of all this, Hina has been spotted by the paparazzi again at an award function today held to observe International Women’s Day 2020. The actress steals the limelight again with her stellar appearance in an Indo-western outfit at the event. Hina is seen wearing a light brown colored half saree teamed up with printed dhoti pants and a collar-neck blouse. She teams it up with a funky silver necklace and a bangle which makes her look even more gorgeous.

Check out the pictures of Hina Khan below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan has made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the horror flick Hacked which has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. She has been appreciated a lot for displaying her acting prowess in the movie. The poster of another movie of hers titled Lines was released last year at the Cannes Film Festival. Well, it’s great to see the talented actress venturing into varied genres of entertainment other than television.

