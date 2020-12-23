PHOTOS: Hina Khan looks super stylish in a blue co ord set as she goes out and about in the city

Hina Khan was recently spotted by the shutterbugs in the city and was at her sartorial best. She happily posed for the pictures.

The beautiful is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva is known for her brilliant performance in the shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to name a few. Besides her acting prowess, she is known in the industry for her impeccable fashion sense. Be it her pictures on social media or outings in the city, the stunning actress always manages to win our hearts. Needless to say, each time Hina steps out in the city she never fails to impress the fashion police.

Speaking of this, the 33-year-old diva was today spotted by the shutterbugs as she goes out and about in the city. In the photos, she can be seen nailing a blue co-ord. She looked super stylish in blue loose pants with a matching long loose fit jacket and a white top. She complimented her look with stylish black glasses and white stilettos. In the pictures, she can also be seen carrying a grey bag that perfectly goes with her chic outfit. With her hair let open, Hina opted for a minimal makeup look. She happily posed for the paparazzi and was seen all smiles.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On the professional front, she was last seen in a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 5 and left everyone awestruck with her stint and style in the show. She also entered the reality show Bigg Boss 14 as the Toofani Senior.

Besides this, Hina also featured in the music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye with Dheeraj Dhoopar. She is now gearing up for a new web series.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

