PHOTOS: Hina Khan is perfection personified in her floral green formal outfit

Hina Khan is one of most popular actresses on social media. She had made her name in the industry with her incredible hard work. She is known for her excellent fashion and style statement. She can easily ace both the traditional and modern look. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures as well as videos of her various looks for her fans. She has recently shared a picture on social media as she adds a glam twist to her formal outfit.

The actress has shared pictures of herself on social media, as she gets clicked in fabulous poses. She has a sported a crop formal blazer and trousers. It is light green in color and has tropical floral print on it, which makes it a perfect party outfit. Her tress wavy and fall on her shoulder. The actress shared in the caption, “See the Dress But focus on the womaaa wearing it”

Actor Nakuul Mehta commented, “Alright, Ma'am”

See post here-

The actress has been offering new and impressive in her new project as well. She was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. She often follows trends on social media and recently won hearts of her fans with her video in which she says, ‘mainu tainu phir milangi’. This creates rumours about her breakup with boyfriend but later she cleared the air and said it was related to her relationship. She and Rocky have been dating for a long time and they had met on the sets of her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.



