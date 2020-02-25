PHOTOS: Hina Khan puts together the perfect mix of subtle and sassy with her blue ensemble for a wedding

Hina Khan has shared some pretty photos from the Goa wedding and well, we definitely can't get enough of it. Check out the photos right here.

has been a fashion queen for the longest time now, and while we don't have any doubts about that, she does make sure that she reaffirms our faith in it time and again. The actress' feed is filled with photos from not just pretty places, but also her pretty face. The actress has won awards for her sense of fashion, and in fact, she also walked the red carpet at Cannes 2019 and that is just about enough to prove all the glam that she brings along with her.

And now, the actress has shared some photos from a wedding she is at, and there's some more of the 'diva'ness that she has. The actress opted for a blue outfit and instead of a typical saree or a lehenga choli or something, she looked stunning with that netted cape with one of the highlights being that necklace of hers. She balanced the look out with subtle makeup, light earrings, and her hair tied into a bun at the back.

Check out Hina Khan's photos right here:

On the work front, the actress' latest outing Hacked, co-starring Rohan Shah was received well by the audiences, however, the movie hasn't made very great numbers, but well, her debut film sure has won fans over, just like with all the other work she has done.

