Published on Aug 30, 2021 03:00 PM IST  |  11.8K
   
PHOTOS: Hina Khan is a ray of sunshine as she sports a yellow off shoulder dress and high ponytail
Hina Khan is among the top television actresses with a massive fan following on social media. People follow her for her exceptional fashion sense. Her expressions and acting skills are admirable, as she proved her worth in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is active on social media as she regularly posts pictures and videos. In her latest pictures, she is looking gorgeous in her yellow dress.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan is considered the fashion queen of the television industry. Since her entry into the Bigg Boss house, the audience saw a massive transformation of her looks, which has been received well by the audience. The actress has recently shared adorable pictures of herself in which she has sported an off-shoulder yellow short dress. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail and she is seen with winged eyeliner. Her makeup is subtle and flawless in the pictures. She captioned, “I am more than what you SEE..”

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Hina was recently seen inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, as she looked breathtaking in a beautiful shimmery saree. Hina was asked by Etimes TV, about the responsibility she has to carry on her shoulders because she is often invited by the Bigg Boss. She replied by saying, "There is no responsibility but when you are looked upon as a 'senior' then it becomes your duty to guide a contestant who is going wrong." She had also entered Bigg Boss 14 as a senior for a short span of time.

Credits: Hina Khan Instagram


Comments

