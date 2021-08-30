PHOTOS: Hina Khan is a ray of sunshine as she sports a yellow off shoulder dress and high ponytail

is among the top television actresses with a massive fan following on social media. People follow her for her exceptional fashion sense. Her expressions and acting skills are admirable, as she proved her worth in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is active on social media as she regularly posts pictures and videos. In her latest pictures, she is looking gorgeous in her yellow dress.

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan is considered the fashion queen of the television industry. Since her entry into the Bigg Boss house, the audience saw a massive transformation of her looks, which has been received well by the audience. The actress has recently shared adorable pictures of herself in which she has sported an off-shoulder yellow short dress. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail and she is seen with winged eyeliner. Her makeup is subtle and flawless in the pictures. She captioned, “I am more than what you SEE..”

