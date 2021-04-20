  1. Home
PHOTOS: Hina Khan returns to Mumbai after her father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Hina Khan’s father has died of a massive cardiac arrest today. Meanwhile, the actress has returned to Mumbai to perform his last rites.
It’s a sad time for Hina Khan and her family. The actress’ father has passed away today due to cardiac arrest. Our sources have exclusively learned that her father died of a massive cardiac arrest. Hina was not in the town at the moment owing to her professional commitments. She was in Kashmir shooting for some project. However, on learning about the tragic incident, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has immediately rushed back to Mumbai to be with her family.

Hina was snapped by paparazzi at the airport. She can be seen making her way outside the airport in the photos. In the pictures, Hina can be seen rushing quickly outside Mumbai airport. The actress is seen wearing a blue denim jacket over a jumpsuit. The Naagin star can also be seen wearing a white mask amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.     

Take a look at the photos below:

