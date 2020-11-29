PHOTOS: Hina Khan & Rocky are 'vacay ready' as they jet off to Maldives; HiRo flaunt their cool airport style

Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal are in the mood for a 'relaxing vacation'. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport this morning as they headed to the Maldives for a getaway. Lovingly called HiRo, the duo looked 'uber-cool' in their casual airport look.

The Maldives has become the favorite travel destination of celebs, to escape the stress of COVID-19 temporarily, and enjoy a relaxing holiday. Almost everyone spent the initial months of the Coronavirus lockdown indoors. But, when the government uplifted travel restrictions, a slew of stars travelled to the Maldives for a short and much-needed vacay. , , Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and many others enjoyed their time in the 'island country' in South Asia.

Now, it looks like and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are also in the 'vacay mood' and are 'vacay ready' as the couple has jetted off to the Maldives. Yes, Telly world's 'HiRo' was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they headed towards the Maldives for a 'fun-loving getaway' together. The duo looked 'uber-cool' as they flaunted their 'classy casual' airport style. Hina opted for an all-white breezy outfit and looked gorgeous. She paired it with swanky silver sports shoes and a denim jacket. Rocky kept it all comfy in printed shorts and a white tee.

ALSO READ: Gold Awards 2020 Shoot: Hina Khan pens an inspiring note on hard work as she 'wins two' prestigious awards

To compliment Hina's look, he also added a denim jacket and sunglasses. Well, what brought a smile on our faces were Rocky's 'french fries' printed socks. The much-loved duo more or less, color-coordinated their airport look, and once again gave us 'couple goals.' The two posed for some beautiful pictures together and greeted the paparazzi warmly.

Take a look at Hina and Rocky's airport spotting:

Well, now fans are eagerly waiting for Hina and Rocky to swoon them with their awe-inspiring pictures from their Maldives vacation. What are your thoughts on the same? How did you like HiRo's airport look? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: From friends to soulmates; How they fell for each other on YRKKH sets

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×