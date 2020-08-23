  1. Home
PHOTOS: Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and others join her mom for celebrating the latter's birthday

Today marks the birthday of Hina Khan's mom and the actress made sure to make it special for her. Meanwhile, check out the photos of the celebration organized at her home.
Hina Khan is known to be very close to her family members, especially her parents. Most often, the actress shares pictures and videos with them on social media. There is not a single festival which we have seen her celebrate without her family. Well, it’s her mom’s birthday today and she made sure to make it a special one for the latter! We get a glimpse of the celebration from Hina’s latest Instagram post that she has shared a little while back.

The actress has shared a few pictures with her mom in the post which is all things adorable. In a few of the pictures, she is giving a peck on her mom’s cheek while it’s vice versa in the other ones. The other members of the family including Rocky Jaiswal also join them. Hina keeps it simple as she is clad in a blue outfit while her mom wears a pink salwar kameez. What also grabs our attention is the decoration of the room and the amazing birthday cake that looks delicious!

Check out the pictures below:

Hina has also penned a sweet birthday wish for her mom that reads, “Happy Birthday Maa... Meri zindagi ke chandh log, Jinke baare mai jab likhne jaati hoon to samajh nahi aata ki kya Likhun ya Phir kya kya Likhun.” On the work front, the actress recently appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 and won praise for her stint as Adi Naagin. Many of her fans were disappointed after she exited the supernatural drama sometime back.

