PHOTOS: Hina Khan strikes a pose with Naagin star Pearl V Puri at Lakme Fashion Week red carpet

Hina Khan and Pearl V Puri were spotted at Lakme Fashion Week red carpet, looking absolutely stunning. Check out the photos.

undoubtedly has her fashion game on point. The diva is often spotted donning breathtaking outfits whenever she heads out into the city. No matter which day it is, the actress never fails to impress her fans with her sense in style. The former Bigg Boss contestant was at the Lakme Fashion Week, looking exquisite as ever. The renowned TV actress was seen accompanied by the Naagin star Pearl V Puri at the Lakme Fashion Week’s red carpet.

As the actors stepped on the red carpet of LFW, they made everyone’s heads turn. In the photos, we see Hina donning a mesmerizing dusty pink coloured lehenga with a leaf pattern, paired with a matching shimmery blouse. The actress accessorized her gorgeous look with a heavy neckpiece which was jade green in colour. On the other hand, Pearl was seen wearing his black formals in style. The handsome hunk rocked his all-black ensemble consisting of a blazer with a lion’s face printed on it. The duo seemed to be enjoying themselves as they posed for photos and looked happier than ever.

Check out Hina Khan and Pearl V Puri’s pictures from LFW 2021:

Hina first entered the spotlight with her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and instantly became a household name. The actress has also gained recognition for her part in the reality show Bigg Boss. The star is all set to be a part of a horror movie very soon. Meanwhile, Pearl gained popularity by appearing in several TV shows including Naagin 3 and Brahmarakshas 2.

