PHOTOS: Indian National Hockey team star Manpreet Singh to grace ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

The Kapil Sharma show is set to host Indian National Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. On Wednesday, Manpreet took to his Twitter handle and thanked Kapil Sharma for inviting him on the show and also complimented the comedian. He posted some pictures with Kapil and wrote, “Had so much fun last night and good to be back at The Kapil Sharma Show once again - thank you for having us. @KapilSharmaK9 sir and team #kapilsharmashow.” In no time, Kapil reposted his tweet and responded, “So proud of you brother. thank you so much for coming. lots of love n best wishes always.”

For the unversed, the Indian National Men’s Hockey team won a Bronze medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The captain of the team Manpreet Singh, won million hearts with his incredible performance during the matches. Back in 2017, Manpreet had appeared on the show as a guest.

Manpreet will also be accompanied by hockey player Mandeep Singh. Singh also took to his social media and shared pictures with Kapil, as well as the rest of the team. He captioned it, “Yesterday, meeting the entire team of “The Kapil Sharma Show” was a truly excellent experience. Laughter and cheerfulness abounds. Looking forward to the Telecast.”

Take a look: