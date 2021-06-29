  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Inside Barun Sobti’s daughter Sifat’s second birthday celebration with Sanaya Irani & friends

Barun Sobti with his wife Pashmeen celebrated their daughter Sifat’s second birthday on June 28. Take a look at the pictures of their mini-vacation.
55149 reads Mumbai
Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen celebrate daughter Sifat's second birthday PHOTOS: Inside Barun Sobti’s daughter Sifat’s second birthday celebration with Sanaya Irani & friends
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’s Barun Sobti and his wife celebrated their baby daughter Sifat’s second birthday on June 28. The couple decided to mark the occasion by taking a little trip with their friends including Sanaya Irani, Akshay Dogra, Dalljiet Kaur, Aabhaas Mehta, and Mohit Sehgal. Barun posted several wonderful pictures on his Instagram celebrating the birthday inside the house and while being on their mini-vacation. In the first picture, the adorable Sifat is sitting down with a cake in front of her. Barun is cheerfully laughing after putting some cake on Sifat’s face. 

Barun Sobti can be seen enjoying with Pashmeen, Sifat, and friends in the gorgeous pictures from their outing. Several celebrities commented on the picture wishing Sifat a very happy birthday and congratulating the family by wishing happiness upon them. The Family Man 2’s Sharib Hashmi wrote, “Oye Hoye” with lots of heart emoticons. Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Missing being there. Love love love. Be blessed our baby girl.” Karan Godhwani also wished Sifat and wrote, “blessing always”. Many fans also commented on the post and wished Sifat. Barun wrote a heartfelt caption, “Finally, someone who gets my jokes! #turning2 #happybirthday #turning2isfun #goodtimes#girldad #monsoonbirthday #monsoongetaways #happy." Barun made his Instagram debut in the December of 2020 and often shares adorable pictures of Sifat. 

Take a look at the post:

Childhood sweethearts Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda tied the knot on December 12, 2010. The couple welcomed their first baby girl on June 28, 2019. On the work front, Barun was last seen in an acclaimed short film called ‘When A Man Loves A Woman’. His performance in Arshad Warsi-led ‘Asur: Welcome to you Dark Side’ garnered immense praise from both fans and critics alike.

Also Read| Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Here are ‘then and now’ PHOTOS of the cast 

Credits :Barun Sobti InstagramImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Barun Sobti marks his Instagram debut; IPKKND co star Sanaya Irani welcomes him with a quirky post
Barun Sobti, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and others turn their mask mode on as they celebrate a friend's bday
Sanaya Irani REVEALS Mohit Shegal had auditioned for Barun Sobti's role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti wishes 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' featuring Sanaya Irani returns to TV amid lockdown
Sanaya Irani celebrates Holi with her Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co actor Barun Sobti and friends; See Pics
EXCLUSIVE: Barun Sobti on embracing fatherhood: There is no better feeling than being a father