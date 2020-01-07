PHOTOS: Jamai Raja star Shiny Doshi's vacay pictures with beau Lavesh Khairajani are too cute to handle

Jamai Raja actress Shiny Doshi is currently vacaying with her beau Lavesh Khairajani and her pictures are just too adorable to handle. Take a look.

Vacations are not a luxury. They are are a necessity for a well-balanced and healthy life. And if you're in a profession like acting that requires you to work day-in and day-out, then they're undeniably much more essential. Vacays not only help you to rejuvenate yourself, but also allow you to spend some quality time with your loved ones. Speaking of this,TV actress Shiny Doshi, currently vacationing in Vietnam with her handsome beau Lavesh Khairanjani. Yes, the madly-in-love couple are having the best time of their lives away from the bay.

Shiny, who gained limelight after her stint in Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey starrer Jamai Raja, has often kept her personal life under wraps. But, as the famous Hindi dialogue goes, 'Pyaar chupaaye nahi chupta', Shiny Instagram account is filled with cutesy pictures with the love of her life, Lavesh. Their pictures speak volumes about their love and affection for each othera and they definitely make a cute pair. As they vacay in the land of the “Ascending Dragon”, both have shared memerising pictures from their trip on their social media accounts. Their account is filled with love-dovey pictures of their cute romance.

Check out Shiny and Lavesh's pictures that are too cute to handle:

Reportedly, the couple met through common friends. Both their families and firends are aware of their relationship and like seeing them together. While Shiny has played vital roles in Saraswatichandra, Sarojini, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Jamai Raja, Laal Ishq Khushi and Dil Hi Toh Hai, Lavesh is into digital marketing. Aren't they cute together? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

