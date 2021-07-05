PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin aces an ethnic look in a yellow palazzo suit and sunglasses at the airport

Jasmin Bhasin recreated the airport look with her simple and elegant ethnic look as she posed for the paps.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin has become the most popular actress on social media since she entered Bigg Boss 14. The actress has a huge fan following on social media owing to her impeccable fashion sense and dressing style. She is very active on social media and loves to share pictures of herself and her beau Aly Goni. The couple is often seen posting sweet pictures and commenting on each others' pictures on social media. Jasmin has also appeared in some music videos with beau Aly Goni which were a huge hit.

The actress was recently snapped at the airport as she was moving towards her car. The actress looks charming and astounding in her traditional attire. She looked radiant in the beautiful yellow kurta set with white palazzo and dupatta. She paired the look with beige footwear and a bag. Her hair was straightened, and she was wearing very light makeup with blossom red lipstick.

Jasmin Bhasin has worked in numerous TV shows, including Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. The actress met Aly Goni on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where they became good friends. They entered Bigg Boss 14 as friends to support each other and eventually fell in love. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actress and beau Aly Goni appeared together in the popular music video, ‘Tera Suit’ and’ Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.’ She has also appeared in other music videos with famous Punjabi singers.

