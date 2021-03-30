PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni keep it casual & stylish in athleisure as they get snapped in the city

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were spotted in the city at different places. Jasmin Bhasin stepped out in the city for a pampering session.

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni never miss a chance to give us major couple goals. The couple has been head over heels in love with each other. The two who started off as friends on the reality show, soon let their friendship turn into romance. Right from their romantic pictures to dinner dates, fans love to see them. They are always spotted together in the city. And today they were again papped in the city.

Jasmin Bhasin was seen wearing black yoga pants and a crop top as she stepped outside the salon. The actress went out for some pampering session while Aly Goni was seen coming out of Gym in white athleisure. Jasmin Bhasin kept her makeup minimalistic and looked beautiful. She kept her hair open with a side partition. The couple always keeps their social media updated with the new happy memories the two are making together. Fans of the duo loved their on-screen chemistry and certainly still adore the time they spend together.

Only a few days ago, the two had gone out on a double date with Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. All 4 of them were spotted looking stunning. Bigg Boss finalist Rahul had confessed his love for Disha on national TV and the two are prepping to tie the knot very soon. On the work front, both Jasmin and Aly are missing from the television. They were recently seen in a music video Tera Suit which was sung by Tony Kakkar.

