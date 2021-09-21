PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni opt for casual as they step out in the city

Actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Their fans called them JasLay with love. They are one of the most adorable couples in the telly world. Their love story is the talk of the town. They confessed love for each other when inside the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 and have been going strong since then. Recently, they have returned from Ladakh vacations. Their Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures from the destination.

The couple was spotted in the city in their casual best. Jasmin was seen wearing a blue colour printed dress. Going for her makeup, the actress opted for a natural one. She has given kajal a miss and gone for mascara. The hair was left open and she completed the look by wearing white sneakers. While coming out she even posed for the shutterbugs and also waved at them. Aly Goni was seen wearing a black hoodie with black jeans. He has dressed all black outfit and was looking dapper.

The actor was wearing a mask and even posed for the shutterbugs. Before leaving the couple even hugged each other and then left. It is worth mentioning that they have worked together in music videos but not in any shows.

Take a look at the photos here:

Aly’s last project was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which he played the role of Romi and after this, he is seen missing from the screen. The actor has not even announced any new project and the same goes with Jasmin. She is not much active on Television.

