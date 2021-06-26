PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni twin in black at airport as they head to Goa to celebrate former's birthday

Ahead of Jasmin Bhasin's birthday, Aly Goni along with his family joined the actress to head to Goa for celebrations. Jasmin and Aly opted for matching OOTD and stole the show with their look.

Lovebirds Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are now off to Goa to celebrate the former's birthday on June 28. The couple had been spending time together amid the lockdown times in the past few weeks and their social media PDA had been coming in as a treat for their fans. Now, the couple is off to Goa to celebrate Jasmin's birthday and well, Aly's sister Illham has also joined in to make the occasion even more special. Fans of 'JasLy' are eagerly waiting to see how they celebrate in the tropical paradise.

In the photos, Jasmin and Aly can be seen twinning from head to toe in black. Jasmin is seen clad in a black tee with matching shorts and a mask. On the other hand, Aly is seen opting for a black hoodie with matching lower and sneakers. He is also seen sporting a black mask and shades. As Aly and Jasmin posed for the paparazzi from a distance, they initially donned their masks. Later, briefly, they removed the mask and were clicked by the paparazzi before heading inside the airport.

Take a look:

Recently, Aly surprised Jasmin with a bouquet of flowers and the latter flaunted the same on her Instagram story. Fans too loved their PDA and could not stop gushing over the couple. A few days back, Jasmin and Aly also had performed on the special song that Rahul Vaidya dedicated to the couple and set the internet on fire with their romance. The couple has been in the limelight since their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Their romance on the show and post it, has been loved by their fans.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

