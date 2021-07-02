PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin looks stylish in white T shirt and demins as she step out in the city

Jasmin Bhasin was all smiles when she posed for the shutterbugs outside the salon session.

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular stars of the television industry. She has recently celebrated her birthday in Goa with her beau Aly Goni. His sister along with her family was also spotted in the pictures. The actress had shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and even thanked them for making her birthday so special. The actress also shared a video on her social handle and thanked her fans for their wishes. She was trending also on her birthday.

Today, she was spotted outside a salon. She was looking all cheerful as she posed for the camera. Shutterbugs asked the actress to remove the mask and then she removed it. She opted for a white loose T-shirt and denim jeans. The actress did not apply much makeup and kept up it to minimalistic. But her light pink colour lipstick was looking perfect on her. The actress has come for her hair session. She completed the look with white sneakers.

She had written for her fans, “I could never thank you enough for your unconditional love , your sleepless nights ,love and motivation. Your love is my strength. Stay with me forever. Loads of love and really grateful to you guys for making my each and everyday special.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, the actress has been very much seen in music videos. She was seen with her beau in two music videos. Their songs were very popular. She is known for her role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak.

