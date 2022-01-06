PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin rocks distressed jeans look, prioritizes safety first as she steps out in the city

Jasmin Bhasin has not announced her new projects till now. It has been a long time since she has been seen on the television. The actress was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. Well, she is more active in doing music videos and most songs are with beau Aly Goni. Both make a cute couple. Jasmin enjoys a huge fan following and today she was spotted in the city shopping. The actress was also seen following the COVID 19 protocols as the cases are rising in Mumbai.

Jasmin was wearing distressed jeans paired with a sweatshirt. She left her hair open and did not go for heavy makeup. The actress, coming out of the shop, posed for the shutterbugs and only removed her mask when shutterbugs asked. To complete the look, she carried a red colour handbag. Jasmin was recently in the news when she had shared a picture on her Instagram wearing chura (a bangles set worn only by a married woman). Her picture left fans wondering about the marriage.

Some even asked her in the comment section that whether she has married Aly Goni. But the actress did not respond. For a long time, fans had been asking Aly Goni and Jasmin about marriage but the couple has always said they are more concentrated on their career.

Take a look at the pictures here:

She began her career with Zee TV's Tashan-e-Ishq in August 2015 as the female lead Twinkle Taneja. In January 2017, she started playing the role of Teni in Colors TV's Dil Se Dil Tak.