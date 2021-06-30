  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin is thankful of Aly Goni’s family for THIS reason; here's why

Jasmin Bhasin posts a thankful note for Aly Goni’s family members, especially for making her birthday special.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 10:39 am
Jasmin Bhasin posts a sweet posts for his family PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin is thankful of Aly Goni’s family for THIS reason; here's why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actress Jasmin Bhasin ringed her 31st birthday on 28th June in Goa. She was accompanied by the love of her life Aly Goni and his family. The actress had a beautiful celebration of her birthday and she enjoyed herself greatly. Aly Goni surprised her with a magnificent cake and his braided hair look. The couple shared numerous pictures of her birthday celebrations in Goa, along with his cousins. The adorable actress was very pleased by the presence of Aly’s family in the celebration as she shares a strong bond with them. 

The Dil Se Dil Tak actress has formed a good bond with Aly’s family. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, she and Aly had stayed in his parental home in Jammu. She also helped around in his home during the Ramadan month. Jasmin enjoys spending time with the siblings and cousins of Aly and had also shared earlier that she shares great chemistry with them. The actress was delighted when Aly’s family members came to Goa for making her day special.

She shared in the post, “You guys took several flights and two days of traveling to make it for my birthday, in these times of pandemic. And did everything to make the day special for me. Love you guys.”

See post here- 

Jasmin Bhasin had gained massive popularity after her entry into the Bigg Boss 14, where she fell in love with her friend Aly Goni. They often engage in PDA as they post pictures and videos together. The couple has a huge fan following on social media.

Also read- Jasmin Bhasin’s floral beachwear offers the perfect tropical vibe; Take a look

Credits :Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

You may like these
PICS: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin keep it casual and sporty as they return to Mumbai post their Goa vacation
PHOTOS: Aly Goni pampers his lady love and birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin in Goa
Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 5 times Aly Goni & actress gave us couple goals
PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni twin in black at airport as they head to Goa to celebrate former's birthday
PHOTO: Jasmin Bhasin stuns in a satin green top while posing on her balcony; Beau Aly Goni reacts
Jasmin Bhasin gets surprise from beau Aly Goni ahead of her birthday; THIS is how she reacted