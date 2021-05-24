PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin ups her style game in a red Harvard sweatshirt as she gets papped with her pet in city

Jasmin Bhasin recently shelled out some major fashion goals as she rocked a sweatshirt dress like a pro. She was snapped by paps outside a cafe with her dog in the city.

The beautiful Jasmin Bhasin has been in the news for all the right reasons lately. Be it her stunning photos with Aly Goni breaking the internet or the actress turning heads with her sartorial choices, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been the centre of attraction ever since she had participated in ’s reality show. In fact on social media also, Jasmin has been stealing hearts with her posts, showing her crackling chemistry with Aly. Interestingly, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress is also known for making style statements.

Today, Jasmin left everyone impressed with her fashion sense as she rocked a sweatshirt outfit like a pro. The popular actress was papped by shutterbugs with her cute pet as she went out and about in the city. In the photos, the Tashan-e-Ishq star can be seen donning a trendy Harvard sweatshirt that she styled with white shoes. She also happily posed for paparazzi and even removed her mask to give them her candid shots. Jasmin is also seen flaunting her charming smile in the pictures. With her hair left open, the actress had her makeup game on point. Jasmin looked gorgeous posing for paps. In one of the clicks, the stunning actress can be seen carrying her cute dog before sitting inside her swanky car.

Check out Jasmin Bhasin’s Photos below:

In terms of work, Jasmin has done numerous music videos after her stint in Bigg Boss 14. She had also featured in Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Tera Suit' and 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' with beau Aly Goni.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

