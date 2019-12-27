PHOTOS: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh's wedding pictures OUT; Dons Priyanka Chopra inspired lehenga

The big day for popular actress Mona Singh has finally arrived. Today (27 December), the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star has finally exchanged wedding vows with his investment banker beau Shyam. The wedding took place at Juhu Military Club, Mumbai. It was a private ceremony and was attended by only her close friends and family. Now, pictures of Mona's wedding are out and are creating a storm on the internet. Well, it is also the very first time that we get to see Mona Singh's husband, who she had hidden from our eyes since long.

Mona donned a beautiful a red lehenga and accessorized it with a huge mangtika, kaleere and other some other important bridal jewelry. While Mona looked breathtakingly beautiful, her look reminded us of a popular Bollywood's actresses wedding look. Yes, you guessed it right! Mona's bridal look resembled that of 's look. Well, we must say the actress took the best inspiration and absolutely rocked the look. On the other hand, Mona's groom looked dapper in a yellow sherwani. The couple got married in a traditional Hindu weddings and were also seen reading wedding vows as per Hindu customs

Mona's Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin co-star Gaurav Gera took to his Instagram has shared a beautiful picture of her all-red bridal look. But, the catch is she isn't facing the camera. TV actress Rakshanda Khan, who has also worked with the newly-wed bride, posted an adorable video of the couple from the wedding, as they were seen showing off their dancing skills. In the video, Mona can be seen spinning in her awe-inspiring heavy lehenga on the song , Yeh Jo Unme Halka Halka Gurur Hai. Another inside video of Mona grooving to peppy numbers with her guests post the ceremony, has been making the waves.

Isn't Mona looking like the perfect Indian bride in these pictures? We wish her a happy married life. Cheers to the newly-wed couple!