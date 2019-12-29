PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij frame a 'perfect family' portrait in their latest photoshoot with kids

Telly worlds cutest couple, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, are currently on cloud nine as they are living the best time of their lives. The duo, recently became proud parents of a cute baby girl, whom they named Tara Bhanushali. It was only a few days back, on the eve of Christmas and also Jay's birthday, that the couple, finally revealed their adorable angle's face to the world. And within moments of them unveiling baby Tara's first picture, the internet went gaga over Jay and Mahhi's little bundle of happiness.

Now, to treat their fans further, Jay and Maahi have shot for a beautiful photoshoot with their kids. Yes, as the year is coming to an end, the duo has made the most of this time by clicking some awe-inspiring pictures with their three children. In the pictures that are spreading like wildfire on social media, Jay and Mahhi's happiness knows no bounds. While Maahi is dressed in a beautiful off shoulder red gown, Jay looks dapper in all-white. And the children look cute as a button in mesmerizing white attires. Well, looking at these cute photos, all we can say is, 'The Bhanushali family is sure a perfect and complete one. They are too adorable to handle and their cuteness is making our hearts melt. Well, one such picture, that stood out was that of baby Tara dressed as a endearing little mermaid, and we couldn't stop gushing over her.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: THESE pictures of Jay with wife Mahhi Vij speak volumes of their true love

Take a look at Jay and Mahhi's perfect family pictures here:

For the unversed, Jay and Mahhi welcomed their little angel, Tara Jay Bhanushali, on August 21 this year. Since then they have been riding high on parenthood. In 2017, the duo also adopted their caretaker’s two children and they've been taking care of their education and upbringing since then. Isn't it a prefect family portrait? How did you like the pictures? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Read More