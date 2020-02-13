PHOTOS: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's sizzling romance in Beyhadh 2 will leave you awestruck

Here's a sneak peek into Jennifer Winget aka Maya and Shivin Narang aka Rudra's fiery romance in the upcoming track of Beyhadh 2. Take a look.

Sony TV's popular drama Beyhadh 2 has been keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats with its intriguing twists and turns. It is garnering umpteen praises for its bold concept and engaging story line. There's no doubt about the fact that she is striking the right chord with the thrill it exudes. Now, the revenge thriller has finally taken the upward hill with Maya and MJ's shocking encounter. Yes, the two biggest enemies have finally come face-to-face and the drama has only intensified.

All this happened, as Rudra tied the knot with Maya and left everyone shocked. Yes, Rudra introduced her as Mrs. Maya Rudra Roy, his loyally wedded wife, and shook the entire Roy mansion. If you're avid watcher of the show, you might know that 'revenge and badla', has been the prime focus on the show lately. However, to the makers are all set to bring a breath of fresh air with love taking over the intense drama soon. The newlyweds, who have confessed their feelings to each other, will finally be seen coming close to each other. Yes, and Shivin Narang are all set to charm us in with their sizzling romance in the upcoming track. No we're not kidding! Maya and Rudra will be seen getting close and intimate to each other as they experience their chemistry and love. Don't believe us? We have a proof.

Here's a sneak peek:

Well, these pictures seem to be of the first night after their wedding. It looks like surprise from Rudra to his ladylove Maya and a token of welcoming her to his life. We must say, these pictures are a proof of Jenny and Shivin's amazing chemistry. They've swooned us of our feet their fiery bond and have made our eyes pop in excitement. Are you excited to see them set the screens on fire? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

