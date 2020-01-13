PHOTOS: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar goes on a romantic 'tea' date with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar recently went for a 'tea' date with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Check out their latest pictures

Dipika Kakar, who is currently seen in the Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum definitely enjoys a massive fan following, courtesy her stellar acting performances in all her TV programs. This talented actress rose to popularity when she portrayed the role of Simar Bharadwaj in the show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika is married to her co – actor from the same show, Shoaib Ibrahim. Both of them are currently one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the television industry.

Dipika and Shoaib’s social media PDAs are super cute and often set major relationship goals for other couples out there. Recently, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which definitely scream love and affection. As mentioned by Dipika in her caption, she had gone for a ‘tea’ date with Shoaib which is quite evident from the pictures too. Dipika keeps it simple as she wears a right brown kurti for their date while Shoaib, on the other hand, opts for a blue shirt and denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim below:

On the work front, as mentioned above, Dipika is currently seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum in which she has been paired up opposite Karan V Grover. Till now, the show has been receiving tremendous response from the fans. Moreover, Dipika and Karan’s on – screen chemistry has also been loved by the audiences.

