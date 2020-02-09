PHOTOS: Kamya Punjabi is glowing with joy as she gets engaged to beau Shalabh Dang

Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang are now engaged and the actress decided to share photos of the same on social media. Check the post out.

Kamya Punjabi and beau Shalabh Dang will be tying the knot on February 10, 2020, and the pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. It was in September 2019 that the actress got talking about her relationship with Shalabh, who is a healthcare professional. While the actress kick-started the celebrations with a bachelorette party with team bride, it was recently that she also shared a photo from the Mata Ki Chowki on February 8, and she is glowing with happiness.

And now, the actress is engaged to beau Shalabh and she made the announcement regarding the same in a recent post on social media along with a couple of photos as well. She looks gorgeous in a golden black sharara while Shalabh looked handsome in a blue and white kurta pyjama. Kamya's smile spoke all about her happiness and in one of the photos, we also see Shalabh go down on his knees. Check out her post and photos right here:

Kamya and Shalabh, who will be getting married on February 10, happens to be an interesting coincidence as they started dating on the same day last year. The two met when Kamya consulted him for therapy and their friendship culminated into marriage.

