PHOTOS: Kamya Punjabi's bachelorette party is all about fun, pictures and self love; Take a look

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi recently took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her fun-filled surprise bachelorette party and the pictures speak volumes of her excitement. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi is currently enjoying the best time of her life as she's all set to take the big plunge soon. Yes, the actress is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10, 2020. With only a few days left for the marriage, the Shakti actress is trying to make the best this time and her friends are also ensuring to make these days the best for Kamya. The bride-to-be recently got a sweet surprise from her girl gang, who hosted a surprise bachelorette party for her. Yes, her squad organised a fun-filled party, making sure they left no stone unturned in all the preparations and pre-celebrations.

Kamya took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from her happy-happy bachelorette party. In the pictures, Kamya is seen donning a sexy racy black spaghetti top with a red skirt and she teamed it with a gajra and a beautiful neck-piece. Well, a unique twist to the attire, much appreciated! Well, we love her attire and more so the grace with which she is carrying it all. She sure looks drop-dead gorgeous. Not one or two, the Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress shared a streak of pictures from the bash. In all the pictures she is seen posing with her girl gang, and the bright smile on her face reveals her excitement. Looks like the party was filled with fun, poses, pampering and a lot of self-love. The bride-to-be surely seems to have had a gala time.

Take a look at Kamya's happy bachelorette bash pictures here:

For the uninitiated, Kamya and Shalabh's pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 9. While the couple will exchange wedding vows on 10th February, the joy will be followed by a lavish party on February 11.

Credits :Instagram

