PHOTOS: Kapil Sharma enjoys a metro ride in Delhi along with co star Sumona Chakravarti and others

Popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma made an amazing comeback earlier this year with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has currently emerged to become one of the most popular shows on television with high TRP rates. Apart from Kapil Sharma, the star cast of the show includes well – known comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Rochelle Rao and Sumona Chakravarti who have also equally entertained the audiences in the past one year.

Kapil Sharma is frequently active on social media wherein he enjoys a massive fan following too. Recently, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen inside a metro train along with co – actress Sumona Chakravarti and a few other friends. Kapil writes, “No need to stay in #traffic anymore. Take a metro #newdelhi #winters.” Well, anyone who is staying in Delhi will definitely agree with Kapil!

A few days back, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl much to the excitement of the fans. Kapil tied the knot with Ginni in the month of December last year. For the unversed, the lovely couple were initially college sweethearts post which their love escalated. The Firangi actor had confirmed Ginni’s pregnancy to a publication earlier this year. The two of them also jetted off to Canada for their babymoon.

