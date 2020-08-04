PHOTOS: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh & Kiku Sharda's spouses to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show team is all set to welcome their family members as special guests on the show soon. Read on to know more.

It's going to be a 'family special' in The Kapil Sharma Show soon. The TKSS is all set to welcome their family members in the upcoming episode of the show. Yes, after Sonu Sood, the TKSS team will give an extra dose of madness to the viewers as they host their family members on August 8 (2020). Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, and Kiku Sharda's spouses will grace the show, spilling goofy and sharing fun-loving stories, leaving everyone in splits.

Parmeet Sethi, Kashmera Shah, and Priyanka Sharda, the significant partners of Archana, Krushna, and Kiku will be present as 'special guests' to add the 'tadka' on TKSS. However, amidst this, fans are certainly going to miss Kapil's better half Ginni Chatrath on the show. The couples will reveal their love stories, their journey together and some hidden secrets about each other. Some BTS pictures of The Kapil Sharma Show family special episode is doing rounds on social media, and have piqued viewers' interest.

In one picture, Krushna is seen grooving with Kiku and his wife, while in another Kashmera is seen striking a pose in front of Sapna Beauty Parlour. One photo shows all the guests and TKSS team members dancing together. With these glimpses, it seems to be fun-filled episodes as the TKSS family comes together.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show started airing fresh episodes from August 1, after an almost fourth-month-long break. The team is taking all precautionary measures and the live audience is not allowed to be a part of TKSS as of now. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see what 'dhamaal' is made by TKSS's team's family members? Let us know in the comment section below.

