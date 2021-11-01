PHOTOS: Karishma Tanna & Anita Hassanandani put their stylish foot forward at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Party

It is that time of the year again when you dress up in your traditional best and hop in from party to party to have a blast. Well, the BTown and TV Diwali parties are quite popular and not only the celebrities but also the fans look forward to seeing their favourite stars stun at these parties. After a gap of almost 2 years due to the pandemic, it looks like the party season has begun again. Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her place and TV hotties Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna stunned everyone with their glamourous presence.

In the pictures, we can see Ekta Kapoor happily posing with her BFF’s Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna. Anita can be seen dressed in a gorgeous white palazzo set. The chickenkari work on her dupatta made the suit look even more stunning and to add to it her beautiful smile. On the other hand, Karishma Tanna kept it simple. She wore a black simple plain kurta over blue denim and kept her hair open. Her silver junk jewellery completed her look. Both the actresses looked gorgeous.

Take a look:

Every year there are many Diwali parties that become the talk of the town. Some of Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash’s regular attendees are Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani.

Karan Patel also organises grand party at his place which is again attended by his friends of the industry. His party is always very happening and the actor also graces the media. Sandip Sikand also throw a lavish Diwali party which is attended by Divyanka Tripathi, Neelam Kothari, Kishwer Merchant, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others.

