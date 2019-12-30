PHOTOS: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes' fun banter with Namik Paul is unmissable

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes' fun banter with Namik Paul in her latest picture is unmissable. Check out her latest Instagram post.

New Year is just round the corner and everyone is celebrating the last few days of 2019 in their own ways. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the television industry have been indulged in celebrations right from the time of Christmas. One such actress is Erica Fernandes who is currently seen portraying the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica is known to be a fun loving person and is often spotted spending quality time with family and friends.

The beautiful actress often shares with her fans whatever is happening in her life through social media. And there is no doubt about this fact that she enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, Erica has shared another picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to leave you in splits. In the picture, she can be seen standing on a chair and putting some decorating item on Namik Paul. For the unversed, Namik has appeared in shows like Ek Deewana Tha and Kavach… Maha Shivratri.

Check out Erica Fernandes’ latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes' Christmas celebration with family will make your heart melt; See Pics)

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also adds a hilarious caption that reads, “A lil late in decorating the Christmas tree.” And we all know that by Christmas tree, she definitely means her friend Namik! If media reports are to be believed, Namik Paul is all set to enter the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, not much has been known or revealed about his character in the show. Well, we will have to wait a little more to know further about the same.

Credits :Instagram

Read More