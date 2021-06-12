PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani discloses about his ‘neon happiness'

Arjun Bijlani shared his neon connection with the gorgeous Shweta Tiwari as they posed together in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Actor is one of the most loved actors on the TV screens and has been the heartthrob of millions over the years. The handsome actor is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, for which he is presently shooting in Cape Town, South Africa. The stunt-based show is one of the most popular reality shows in which celebrities come together and compete against each other by performing stunts. Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari are contestants of the present season of the show.

Apart from being friends, the actors also share another connection with one another. Arjun Bijlani has shared a picture with his good friend and Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari. In the picture, both of them are wearing shades of neon as they posed together. Arjun Bijlani has worn a neon green t-shirt along with a white tracksuit while Shweta Tiwari donned dark blue and neon crop top and black shorts. She has also tied a blue jacket around her waist. The Naagin actor wrote in the caption, “This is 'neon happiness'!”

Arjun Bijlani became a popular name with the show Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He has been the face of numerous other popular daily soaps including Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor was last seen on TV screens as the host of the show Dance Deewane 2.

