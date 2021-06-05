PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli flaunts her abs in bright pink athleisure

Nikki Tamboli, who will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is winning hearts with her recent pics flaunting her sporty look.

Nikki Tamboli has become vastly popular from the show Bigg Boss 14. The south Indian movie actress is immensely loved for her charming personality in the show. She has a huge fan following on social media owing to her impeccable fashion sense. Interestingly, she is one of the contestants of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and is working hard to stay in proper shape. In fact, Nikki has been keeping her fans intrigued with her stunning pics while shooting for KKK11.

However, her recent pictures are grabbing a lot of attention as she was seen dishing out major fitness goals. In the sun kissed pictures that have been clicked during her ongoing KKK11 shooting in Cape Town, Nikki looked stunning in her pink sporty outfit and appeared to be ready for a workout. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and kept her tresses open. Interestingly, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant was seen flaunting her perfectly toned midriff and left her fans in awe of her panache.

Nikki Tamboli is one of the top contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which also features , , Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, and Mahekk Chahal. Speaking about participating in KKK11, Nikki had earlier shared that she had come to the show for her brother as he wanted her to be there. For the uninitiated, she had lost her brother due to COVID 19 in May this year.

