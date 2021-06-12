PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya gives a glimpse of ‘The BOYZ of KKK11’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya shares snaps of the fun time that all the guys are having in Cape Town.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular reality shows on television screens. It is because the show offers a chance to overcome your fears and indulge in adventure as well as stunts. Season 11 of the show's shooting is full of entertainment along with post-shoot moments. One of the most popular contestants of the show, Rahul Vaidya has shared a picture with the boys’ gang of the show and they all look pumped up.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame has shared a picture with all the male contestants of the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It includes , Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya. They have shared numerous pictures to give a glimpse of their down time. In the picture, all the men have donned casual and comfortable outfits along with sunglasses. Most of the images are blurred, which Rahul has mentioned in the caption of the post, “The BOYZ of #kkk11 pictures thodi blur hain par feelings poori clear hain.”

See the post here:

Rahul Vaidya is presently in Cape Town for the shoot of the adventure-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being hosted by the reputed action director Rohit Shetty and it will be airing by the end of July. The singer rose to fame with the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14, where he was appreciated for his game plan and his friendship with other contestants of the house.

Credits :Rahul Vaidya Instagram

