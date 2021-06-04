PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari's traditional avatar makes fans call her 'beautiful'

Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, has shared photos in a gorgeous ethnic avatar. Seeing the actress flaunt her desi look, fans could not stop gushing over her.

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been in the headlines lately owing to her tryst with adventure in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The gorgeous actress had jetted off a few weeks back to Cape Town to shoot for the show with several other celebs. Once she landed and began shooting, Shweta went on to flaunt her stylish sporty looks via her Instagram photos and netizens loved every bit of it. However, after a streak of sporty looks, Shweta recently shared a desi look that has won the hearts of her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared a couple of photos in a traditional avatar. In the photos, she is seen clad in a light green kurta with a hot pink dupatta. With silver earrings to add to her look, Shweta managed to ace the complete ethnic outfit and won the hearts of her fans. Her hair was left open and her make up was kept natural to go with her subtle yet gorgeous look. Sharing the photo, Shweta tagged all those who helped her put together the gorgeous look.

Take a look:

Several fans commented on the photos and called Shweta 'beautiful. A fan wrote, "Wow looking so cute beautiful pretty." Another wrote, "Looks so STUNNING."

While in Cape Town, Shweta is making the most of her time and is enjoying with fellow contestants like , Abhinav Shukla, , Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Mahekk Chahal. The actress has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram handle and leaving fans in awe. She recently praised Rohit Shetty as she shared photos with the action director. Her photos with the filmmaker went viral among her fans.

