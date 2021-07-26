PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla papped in the city

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Abhinav Shukla are among the 11 contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. They were in Cape Town, South Africa for the shoot of the show. Now, they have all returned to India and are enjoying the time with their partners. The show KKK11 has already started airing on 17th July and has been getting the attention as well as the love of the audience on a large scale. The newlywed Rahul Vaidya was spotted in the city today as he came out of his car and posed for the paps.

Rahul looked dapper in the casual tropical print t-shirt and orange trousers. He was also wearing black rounded sunglasses and tan loafers, that complimented his cool and comfortable look. The Bigg Boss 14 fame actor Abhinav Shukla was also clicked today as he was headed to someplace in his car. The actor had sported a maroon t-shirt along with white shorts. His muscular body and well-built calves were looking impressive in the look. He had paired his attire with red shoes and sunglasses for a stylish yet cool impression.

See photos here-