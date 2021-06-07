PHOTOs: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya offer a glimpse of ‘Tambora’ on popular demand

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya surprise their fans with stunning pictures together and a quirky hashtag.

Actress Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in TV industry, courtesy her entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss 14. The actress received the love and support of the audience on the show, which made her part of the top 5 contestants. Nikki is known for her impeccable style and stunning looks. Owing to this, she has a huge fan following on social media. The star is one of the contestants of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Since she reached Cape Town for the shooting, she has been posting pictures of herself on social media. She has posted a gorgeous picture on social media along with Rahul Vaidya.

Nikki Tamboli has shared dapper pictures with Rahul Vaidya and she has also penned a witty hashtag for their name, which is ‘Tambora’. Nikki Tamboli is donning leopard print sportswear. Her hair has light curls and she has worn dark red lipstick. The makeup is flawless and compliments her skin tone. Rahul Vaidya has worn a black t-shirt along with the red jacket. He is also wearing stylish black geometrical sunglasses.

In the post, Nikki wrote, “On popular demand, here’s presenting #Tambora to all you guys!”

Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are among the most loved contestants on the stunt reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. However, they know each other as they both were a part of Bigg Boss 14, where they were contestants.

