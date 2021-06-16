PHOTOS: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Arjun Bijlani shares the reason for taking inspiration from weather

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant and Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani has posted some amazing pictures of himself on social media with an intriguing caption.

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is a top-most stunt reality show in the country and it is a complete entertainer. The KKK11 shoot is going on in full fledge and for the given season, it is being shot in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are full of energy and vigor for performing stunts. Among the popular contestants of the show is the handsome actor . The actor is famous for his remarkable roles in the shows Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and many others. The actor has shared dapper pictures of himself from Cape Town.

The Naagin actor has shared pictures on his social media and his fans are amazed by his stylish look. He has worn a blue bomber jacket and under that, he has put on a green sweatshirt. He has paired the looks with navy blue joggers and sports shoes. His hair is styled perfectly and he has put on black sunglasses. Arjun gave some dapper looks for the photos, which is surely ruling the hearts of his fans. He shared in the caption that he is not afraid of criticism, as he takes inspiration from the weather. He wrote, “All of us could take a lesson from the weather; it pays no attention to criticism.”

The actor became a household name due to his excellent acting in the daily soaps. He made his acting debut with the show Kartika and got his first lead with Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. Since then, he has come a long way. Arjun also worked in a web series named the State of Siege: 26/11, which was released in 2020.

