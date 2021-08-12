PHOTOS: Kishwer Merchantt shares a click from her maternity shoot as she & hubby Suyyash Rai rock in blue

Popular actress Kishwer Merchantt’s happiness is unbounded these days as she will be embracing motherhood very soon. She is married to the actor-singer Suyyash Rai, and the couple is going to be parents by the end of August. The Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actress has recently done her maternity photoshoot with hubby Suyyash. The couple looks elated in the picture as they are seen twinning in their outfits.

The actress shared pictures of herself in different looks for her maternity photoshoot. We can see the glow on face and in one of the pictures we can see her twinning with hubby. She is seen wearing a black bodycon dress with a golden statement necklace and beige heels. Suyyash has worn black t-shirt and trousers in the pic. In other picture, she has worn an off-shoulder crop top and slit skirt, while Suyyash has work a navy-blue formal suit. She has also shared her dreamy look in a green netted and ruffle dress.

See photos here-

Kishwer Merchant is enjoying the maternity phase of her life. She often shares pictures and videos of herself on social media. She has been keeping her fans updated about her pregnancy journey, which includes workout, cravings and other details. She shared that she will be get admitted to hospital by the end of the month.