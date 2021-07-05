PHOTOS: KKK 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya & Nikki Tamboli look stylish as they step out in the city

Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were seen at different locations in the city. They will soon be seen in a reality show.

The adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo is out and it has increased excitement level. The contestants have already returned from Cape Town after completing the shooting. And the makers are also releasing new promos on the channel Instagram handle. Recently, and Vishal Aditya Singh’s video was released. They were seen dancing on a romantic song ‘Phela Nasha’ which left netizens in splits. And today Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were spotted at different locations in the city.

The singer looked dapper in bright yellow jacket. He was seen wearing a white colour T-shirt and paired it with white track pants. He completed the look with sunglasses and a watch. He even posed for the shutterbugs and also smiled at them. On the other, Nikki was clicked while coming out of the airport. She was looking very happy as she warmly welcomed the paparazzi. The actress was seen wearing an orange co-ord set. Her makeup was also on point.

The singer had recently said that he will soon announce his marriage date. He is dating Disha Parmar to whom he proposed on national television in Bigg Boss 14.

To note, Nikki was recently seen in a music video. This year 13 celebrities have participated in the show. Among them are Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul.

