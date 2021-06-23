PHOTOS: KKK 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani & others return to Mumbai

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants were seen today at the airport. They have returned after wrapping up the shooting in Cape Town.

The shooting of the upcoming adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has ended and contestants are returning to home. On May 6, they had left for Cape Town and after over one and half month, they will be reuniting with their loved ones. The celebs who participated in the show are Shweta Tiwari, , Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, , Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.

Today in the morning, some of the contestants were spotted at the Mumbai airport and received a warm welcome. They were seen coming out of the airport and even waved at the shutterbugs. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was seen wearing a blue crop top, boyfriend jeans and a mask. Rahul was wearing a black T-shirt and jacket. He opted for orange pants. Arjun, Aditya, and Varun all opted for black outfits. Fans were also seen requesting them for a selfie.

Rahul Vaidya's promo video is the latest one to be released by the makers. He was seen in a cage while being surrounded by lions. He tries to sing to calm himself. In the next scene, he is seen doing a water stunt and in another scene, he is seen standing on a tall building.

Divyanka Tripathi and Abhinav Shukla were not spotted at the airport. To note, Nikki Tamboli had already returned from Cape Town. Till now, four contestants promo video has been released. The show will go on air from the end of July. When they were in Cape Town, celebrities treated their fans with beautiful pictures and funny videos.

