PHOTOS: KKK11 contestant Arjun Bijlani shares an adorable post for birthday girl Anushka Sen

It is the birthday of the adorable and talented actress, Anuskha Sen. She made her mark in the television industry with the role of Meher in the fantasy show, Baalveer. Anuskha is presently seen on television screens performing scary stunts in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was one of the contestants of the show and was in Cape Town for almost two months for its shooting. She formed a good friendship with other contestants including , Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, etc.

On the special day, KKK11 contestant Arjun Bijlani has shared pictures with her on his social media handle. In the post shared by the Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani, he has posted some pictures from their time together in Cape Town and he remembers the fun time while shooting the show. Along with the picture he wrote, “Happy birthday baby girl !!! Keep shining!! @anushkasen0408”.

She wrote, “Thank youuuu Mr.Bijlaniiii thank you for taking care of me in Capetown and your yummy hot chocolate”.

See the post here:

Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani are among the strong contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show has started airing and the audiences are enjoying seeing their favourite actors battle it out for winning the trophy. Popular actress Nikki Tamboli is already out of race and the rest are still in the show.