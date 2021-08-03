PHOTOS: KKK11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi celebrates her ‘trolling week’ as she showcases her evolved version

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and most loved actresses on television screens. She became highly popular with her role as Dr. Ishita Iyer in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has worked in numerous other TV shows as well. She is also very famous for her magnificent fashion sense and the way she carries herself in both Indian as well as western attire. She recently shared a picture of herself on social media as she is bathed in numerous colors.

The actress has been in the news for the past few days for being roped in the show for Bade Ache Lgte Hai 2, but she cleared the air about it. She shared that she had declined the role as she felt that she was not suitable for the show. But there has been a lot of trolling and talks about it which made her flustered. Hence, she shared a full of life and joyous picture of herself in a black top and colourful skirt. She is seen dancing around in black stylish heels and a gorgeous skirt.

She wrote in caption, “Celebrating my #TrollingWeek & #NewConflictEveryday

Flustered me: tries to find reasons.

Evolved Me:

1) I thank them for giving me a perspective.

2) I respect them for being so passionate about something to fight for.

3) My belief in Karma is further reinstated as the result of good deeds is generally positive.

4) I wake up matured with more experiences.

So LET'S NACHO #ThankYou(Disclaimer: This is for finding myself in centre of a 'few confusions' since a week. Got baffled by consecutive events but wanted to share how self evolving it can be.)”

See post here-